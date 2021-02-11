[ NewsNation ] /
Section of Harrison Avenue to be closed overnight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Harrison Avenue between Baldwin Road and 23rd Street is currently closed to through traffic. The City of Panama City’s Utilities Team is working to address a sewer blockage in the area of Harrison Avenue and Loyola Lane, where the manhole and roadway were repaired on Wednesday night.

The blockage is causing sewage to back up in the lines along Pembroke Drive. The Utilities Team is bringing in vacuum trucks to clean up raw sewage and will treat the area with powdered lime.

All other streets, homes and businesses on this section of Harrison Avenue are accessible from Harrison. Drivers who need to travel between Baldwin Road and 23rd Street are encouraged to use Highway 77 or Jenks Avenue.

It is anticipated that this section of Harrison Avenue will be closed at least overnight.

