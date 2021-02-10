Section of Harrison Avenue shut down

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Harrison Avenue between Baldwin Road and 23rd Street is closed to through traffic for emergency roadway repairs, Panama City officials said Wednesday.

The roadway at Loyola Lane is caving in due to the sewer line underneath. Drivers who need to travel between Baldwin Road and 23rd Street are encouraged to use Highway 77 or Jenks Avenue.

Residents who need to access Loyola Lane and the connecting residential streets can use Pembroke Lane from Jenks Avenue or Camelot Circle from Harrison Avenue. All other streets, homes and businesses on this section of Harrison Avenue are accessible from Harrison.

The City of Panama City’s Utilities Team is on-site and will work throughout the night to repair the sewer line and roadway. This is part of ongoing Hurricane Sally recovery efforts.

