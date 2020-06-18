Secretary of the Interior visits Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A local bait and tackle shop got a special visit Wednesday afternoon. Congressman Neal Dunn and the United States Secretary of Interior, David Bernhardt, took a tour of Half Hitch Hardware located on Thomas Drive.

“It’s a special treat. I’ll never get to have someone of such importance come by again,” said Tom Putnam, the owner of Half Hitch Hardware.

The US Secretary of Interior made a stop on his long journey through the southeast region.

“I’m a regular fisherman and so it’s a thrill seeing a small business thriving as we move back towards the transition to greatness,” said David L. Bernhardt, the Secretary of Interior.

Half Hitch Hardware has managed to stay open throughout the pandemic and they owe their success to one thing: their employees. Bernhardt spoke with the business and heard about their experience with the pandemic.

“We want to keep our employees, that’s who we are and they’re who we are and that’s our biggest asset,” said Putnam.

The Department of Interior protects America’s natural resources and takes great interest in the outdoors. Bernhardt is in town as he visits sites throughout the state.

“You go to a lot of places and sometimes you think you have to explain the outdoor economy to people but I would think in Florida that’s pretty apparent,” said Bernhardt.

The Department heavily focuses on conservation and Bernhardt says there’s a lot to look forward to on that front.

“We’re on the verge of a major conservation legislative victory if we can get the House of Representatives to move forward with it,” said Bernhardt.

Bernhardt says the Senate recently passed legislation that would permanently fund land and water conservation funds.