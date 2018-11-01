Secretary Ben Carson and SBA head Linda McMahon Survey Hurricane Michael Damage

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Three weeks since Hurricane Michael it is obvious there is plenty of work left to be done.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson alongside the Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon visited Bay County to meet with residents, business owners and city leaders impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Secretary Carson visited Bay County making a stop at Boyette & Casey Hardware, just one of the many businesses closing after the storm.

"Millville is a beautiful quirky little community with a lot less trees now," said owner Lee Casey.

"The federal government wants people to understand that we're in this for the long haul. It has nothing to do with politics or anything. These are our people and we are going to be here until we get everybody back on their feet," said Carson.

Carson asked for patience, reassuring Michael victims they won't be forgotten.

"Sometimes it may feel like you are in here all by yourself but we're here, you can only work so fast but we're working as fast as we possibly can," said Carson.

SBA head Linda McMahon toured their local centers.

"Right now we've approved around $60 million in loans and predicting about $700 million in loans for the entire state of Florida," said McMahon.

They urge more people to take advantage by applying online or in person at one of their centers in the Panhandle.

"Small businesses really are the glue to these communities and if we get these communities back on their feet we will see a faster economic recovery," said McMahon.

For instructions on applying for a low-interest SBA loan visit: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/Index