Second Walk On Clinic COVID-19 testing in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The second Walk On Clinic testing site opening at 7 a.m. this morning at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

After opening their first site in Panama City last week, they served around 500 people on their first day.

With the increase in testing demand, Walk On Clinic wanted to open the second site closer to the beachside for residents.

Dr. Bhavin Patel, the Chief of Operations of affordable care clinics and Clinical Director of Walk On Clinic, said there were 450 people scheduled Monday to get tested and they anticipated closing at 3 p.m.

Patel said patients should expect results in three to four business days due to the high demand.

“Eight hours a day is the shift period,” Patel said. “And Monday, Wednesday and Friday we start at seven o’clock and we are there for eight hours. Tuesdays and Thursdays we are there at 10 o’clock and we are there for eight hours. “

Patel said Bay County has been wonderful to work with.

For now, though, they are sticking with two Walk On Clinic location sites instead of opening three they originally anticipated.

That third site is in discussion but they want to see the demand with the first two sites.

If you want to sign up to be tested you can visit their website for more information and locations that are available.