Second tropical advisory issued, no changes

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on potential tropical cyclone 2, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday.

National Hurricane Center Advisory #2, 4 p.m. CDT

The disturbance is currently in the northern Gulf of Mexico, and drifting toward the west-southwest at 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph, with higher gusts, and strengthening is expected to take place over the next 48 hours.

This is expected to make landfall in western Louisiana as a Category 1 Hurricane, although some weather models do show additional strengthening before landfall.

Saffir-Simpson Scale

The panhandle will likely not see many impacts from this storm, other than added rainfall and deteriorating marine conditions. The National Weather Service has forecast winds over the Gulf, near shore, to be at 20 to 25 kts with seas at 6 to 9 feet by Thursday and increasing to 7 to 10 feet by Friday.

On Wednesday morning, a Small Craft Advisory was put in place through July 13th at 7 p.m. CDT, as well as a High Surf Advisory. With beach conditions expected to stay rough through the weekend, Panama City Beach will fly double red flags starting Thursday.

The 13 First Alert Storm Team will be monitoring this situation and updates will be posted here and on our social media accounts.

