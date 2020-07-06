Second suspect in Vanessa Guillen case makes initial appearance in court

WACO, Texas- The second suspect in the death of Vanessa Guillen, 22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguilar, made her initial appearance in Federal Court July 6, 2020.

Aguilar appeared before the judge via zoom meeting.

According to the complaint, Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson in disposing of a body.

Authorities say Robinson committed suicide when approached by Killeen Police and that he admitted to Aguilar he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22 – the same day Guillen disappeared.

After a search on June 21, Texas Rangers found a burn site with what appeared to be burned remains of a “tough box.” This was a box similar to what interviewed witnesses on Fort Hood say they saw Robinson pulling the night of Guillen’s disappearance.

Cell phone records showed both Robinson and Aguilar were near the Leon River together.

Investigators say a phone call took place between Aguilar and Robinson and Robinson acknowledged “they found pieces.”

The Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam confirmed the remains found along the Leon River in Bell County have been positively identified as Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Cecily Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to tamper with evidence and 5 years of supervised release if found guilty.

The charge also holds a $250,000 fine.

She is expected to reappear in court July 14, 2020 for the preliminary and bond hearing.