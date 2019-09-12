Second suspect arrested in drive-by shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second person Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened August 31.

18-year-old Trevone Fitzgerald is facing charges of being an accessory to attempted murder as well as being an accessory to discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Investigators say Fitzgerald was driving the car when 27-year old Stephen Cordova fired multiple rounds out of the vehicle and shot a man outside a home at 28 Miller Street. Cordova was arrested earlier this month.