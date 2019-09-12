Second suspect arrested in drive-by shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

18-year-old Trevone Fitzgerald (Provided Photo/Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second person Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened August 31.

18-year-old Trevone Fitzgerald is facing charges of being an accessory to attempted murder as well as being an accessory to discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Investigators say Fitzgerald was driving the car when 27-year old Stephen Cordova fired multiple rounds out of the vehicle and shot a man outside a home at 28 Miller Street. Cordova was arrested earlier this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace