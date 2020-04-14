Second person dies from COVID-19 in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A second person has died from coronavirus in Bay County.

The resident was a 72-year-old woman.

Bay County has 38 cases and two deaths.

Calhoun County has five cases.

Franklin and Liberty counties each have 2 cases.

Gulf County has one case.

Holmes County has 5 cases

Washington County has five cases.

Jackson County has 6 cases.

Walton County has a total of 29.

Okaloosa County has 103 cases.

Florida has 21,367 cases and 524 deaths.

The United States has 584,073 cases. There have been 23,709 deaths and 44,319 recoveries.

Worldwide there are 1,945,055 cases and 465,752 people have recovered from the virus.