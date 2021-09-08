Second person charged in shooting at Outrigger Lounge over Labor Day weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A second person has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Panama City lounge over the Labor Day weekend, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Lequentin Williams, 25, was arrested for his involvement in an accident at a lounge on W. 15th Street last Friday.

Williams is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon in public, tampering with evidence, and battery.

Authorities said Williams and the suspect at large, Deerik Marquis Bell, 37, were in a physical altercation initiated by Williams inside the lounge.

According to the news release, during the altercation, both Bell and Williams produced handguns, discharging their weapons. A patron in the lounge, Tracy Eckman, was hit by gunfire and died from his injuries.

Williams was also injured in the accident and was hospitalized. PCPD found Williams at a local apartment complex and arrested him on Wednesday.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Bell is still wanted on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.