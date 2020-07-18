Second Chance of NWFL holds 23rd annual Blessing of the Fleets

HISTORIC ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday, an annual tradition lived on as the Blessing of the Fleets took place at the St. Andrews Marina at noon.

This was the event’s 23rd year running, held by the Second Chance of Northwest Florida organization, which supports and benefits adults with brain injuries.

Although this year the event had to be scaled back due to COVID-19, the organization’s board decided to have a small gathering anyway.

They said a prayer and laid a locally-made, fresh-flower wreath in the water, blessing the boats and those on board. They prayed for a bountiful fishing season as well as remembering all those who have lost their lives on the water or within the organization.

This year, they also prayed for those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“Let’s remember those that we can remember,” said Sherl Morden, President of Second Chance of NWFL. “It’s a time when maybe we can’t all get together, and so we’ll keep it minimum but at least we did it and we feel blessed to do so.”