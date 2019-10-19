Second Chance of Northwest Florida hosts 2nd annual Sporting Clay Tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents had the chance to show off their clay shooting skills Friday morning at the second annual Sporting Clay Tournament.

Participants competed in teams of four and shot at 18 different stations at the Bay County shooting range. Prizes were awarded to the ‘top shooter’ and also the ‘worst shooter’.

All proceeds of the event going to Second Chance of Northwest Florida, a non-profit organization serving the needs of adults with brain injuries and their families.

Second Chance board chairman, John Whited, says having the community’s support is crucial for the organization.

“Without the support of the community coming out and shooting with us, or buying fish in the spring, we wouldn’t be open and there wouldn’t be a place for those people or their families to get some help that they really need,” Whited said.

To make a donation to a Second Chance of Northwest Florida, click here.

