Second carjacking suspect arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A second man was arrested on Sunday in connection to a carjacking that occurred on June 25th in Panama City Beach.

Deputies say the victim stated two men took his car from him, and that one drove away in it and the other drove away in his own vehicle. Witnesses were able to give deputies a description of the second suspect.

Jared Thomas Moore, the first suspect, drove away in the stolen vehicle and led deputies on a short pursuit before crashing the vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

After further investigation, deputies identified the second suspect involved in the theft as Shawn Anthony Bitz, age 38, a transient. Warrants were obtained for Bitz for strong armed robbery and principle to grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Bitz was located by the Panama City Police Department on June 30, 2019, and he was arrested on the warrants.

The Panama City Police Department also charged Bitz with several drug-related charges and resisting an officer without violence.