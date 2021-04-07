Second artist begins mural for downtown ‘Welcome Wall’

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Those entering Downtown Panama City will soon be welcomed by a wall full of murals known as the “Welcome Wall”. The mural is located on the side of the Ocean Oriental Market and will feature the work of 8 artists. The second mural artist is starting his painting this week.

So far, local artist, Heather Clements, already finished her piece. On Wednesday, another local artist, Jayson Kretzer, began his mural. Kretzer expects his mural of a cartoon character to take 3 or 4 days to complete.

The Bay Arts Alliance says they’re excited to bring more art to downtown.

“It has been such a ride and an honor. I feel like the community has supported murals from the get go and not just murals but art as a whole. I mean you see the Panama City Quality of Life stepping up, you see the Downtown Improvement Board stepping up and a lot of local artists are coming into play. I mean it’s really just a group team effort,” said Jayson Kretzer with the Bay Arts Alliance.

The project is being sponsored in part by the Downtown Improvement Board. Kretzer says they’ve been planning the mural for over a year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Welcome Wall making progress in downtown

Residents want more to be done about Walton beach flag warning systems

Panama City Weather Forecast 4-7-2021

A Lynn Haven family loses half their home to a fire on Tuesday night

Gulf Coast State College creates $1,400 scholarship for local incoming students

Bicyclist killed in Panama City traffic crash

More Local News

Don't Miss