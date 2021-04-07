Second artist begins mural for downtown ‘Welcome Wall’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Those entering Downtown Panama City will soon be welcomed by a wall full of murals known as the “Welcome Wall”. The mural is located on the side of the Ocean Oriental Market and will feature the work of 8 artists. The second mural artist is starting his painting this week.

So far, local artist, Heather Clements, already finished her piece. On Wednesday, another local artist, Jayson Kretzer, began his mural. Kretzer expects his mural of a cartoon character to take 3 or 4 days to complete.

The Bay Arts Alliance says they’re excited to bring more art to downtown.

“It has been such a ride and an honor. I feel like the community has supported murals from the get go and not just murals but art as a whole. I mean you see the Panama City Quality of Life stepping up, you see the Downtown Improvement Board stepping up and a lot of local artists are coming into play. I mean it’s really just a group team effort,” said Jayson Kretzer with the Bay Arts Alliance.

The project is being sponsored in part by the Downtown Improvement Board. Kretzer says they’ve been planning the mural for over a year.