ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — Some of the best local shrimp dishes are being served in Franklin County this weekend.

The St. George Island Lighthouse Association is hosting the second annual ShrimpFest.

Shrimp tacos, shrimp and grits, and a cold shrimp pasta salad are just a few of the items on Saturday’s menu.

Live music, children’s games, and face painting are also a part of the event.

St. George Island Lighthouse Association’s Executive Director Amy Hodson said there will be new attractions at the festival this year in hopes to bring in even more people.

“We have a couple of local breweries, Oyster City Brewing Company and Eastpoint Brewing Company along with our friends at Tri-Eagle are all bringing beer for our folks to enjoy during the festival,” Hodson said. “We’re really excited about adding that little bit to our festival for this year.”

Raffle items include tickets to watch the 4th of July fireworks from on top of the lighthouse. For $10 a ticket, you can enter for a chance to win a bar made from the old lighthouse door.

All the action is taking place in the western parking lot adjacent to the lighthouse from 11-4 on Saturday.

Adult admission costs $5. Kids 12 years and under get in for free. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door.

Proceeds go towards lighthouse upkeep.