Seasonal hiring is underway in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– Summer seasonal jobs are starting to come to an end, just in time for employers to start hiring for the fall and holiday season.

CareerSource Gulf Coast Communications Director Brittany Rock said trends seen in years past will be comparable this year as to what was seen five years ago even with COVID-19’s effect on many industries.

As we approach the holiday season, many retail trade stores are starting to hire more sales associates to keep up with more shoppers.

“We’ve looked back five years ago, just to kind of see how that data does trend in terms of seasonal employment and we have seen that in retail trade alone, there is an increase in 300 jobs from October to November,” said Rock.

Rock said she anticipates trends to continue.

“Whether it’s clothing stores or anything around that nature, the top employers that we have seen posting jobs are Kohl’s, Lowes, Dicks Sporting Goods, so just those types of industries or organizations that offer those goods that people might be looking for around the holidays,” said Rock.

Nichole Newell the Panama City Kohl’s Store Manager agrees.

“We start hiring and training early to make sure our new associates are prepared,” said Newell.

And she is already hiring for the usual holiday rush.

“I would say the average is around 25 to 30 new associates for the season,” said Newell.

Career Source Gulf Coast utilizes Employ Florida to help employers find new associates.

Rock said typically this increase in jobs peaks around November when employers are able to fill that position they are looking for when it comes to those seasonal jobs.