Seaside implements curfew for unaccompanied visitors under 21 during spring break

SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB)–The spring break festivities are picking up in 30A as the Seaside commercial district is known for attracting a younger crowd. Seaside says they’re doing everything they can to keep safety top priority. Their latest effort includes the announcement of a new 8:00 p.m. curfew.

“The 8:00 p.m. curfew applies to people that are under the age of 21 and not accompanied by an adult. So we’re asking them to be accompanied by an adult or parent if they’re under 21,” said Kevin Boyle, Seaside’s Events Director.

Seaside says large groups of teens have been gathering at night which promotes underage drinking and vandalism.

“We work closely with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to enforce it and our courtesy team on-site,” Boyle said.

The airstream and all walk-up food business will also close at 8:00 p.m.

“Some of the dine-in restaurants will still have seating a little bit past that time but we’re asking all the merchants to participate,” Boyle said.

Emrah Temelli has operated a food truck in the air stream for 12 years. He believes the curfew is a positive thing and says it won’t impact his business too much.

“I think it’s a good thing to have a curfew at 8 o’clock. Because as you see it’s so crowded, and we are in a pandemic right now. Let’s keep the healthy people around.,” said Emrah Temelli who works at Gyro Hero.

Some teens say they’re opposed.

“It’s actually cutting sales because most of the people buying stuff are kids like us,” said Kade King, a tourist.

Other spring breakers agreed.

“Kids are going to have fun and like if we’re not doing it here, we’re gonna do it somewhere else,” said Beck Sandro.

The curfew will be in effect for the duration of spring break.