Seaside hosts annual holiday parade

SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over in South Walton. Seaside Beach hosted their annual holiday parade Saturday morning followed by the ‘Turn on the Town’ event Saturday night.



Hundreds of people lined the streets as the parade made it’s way from Seagrove Beach all the way down scenic route Highway 30A to Seaside.



The parade ended at the amphitheater where families hung out and enjoyed the beautiful day.



People shopped, ate good food, and shared lots of laughs. Some kids even being lucky enough to snap a picture with Santa Claus himself.



The parade kicks off Seasides holiday season. The day ended with all the Christmas lights being turned on throughout the town.



“It’s awesome, I mean it’s like 4th of July weather right now. Usually it’s like, last year it was a little rainy, the year before it was cold so we have perfect sunny weather so it’s really great to see this many families out here,” said Kevin Boyle, the director of events for Seaside.



The fun-filled day also included a performance of ‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’ by the Seaside Repertory Theatre.