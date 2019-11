DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The United States Coast Guard is searching for an airman after he went missing during a training event Tuesday.

The event took place south of Hurlburt Field. An area off the coast of Destin was searched Tuesday.

Rescue teams are spending Wednesday searching a 700 square mile area off the coast between Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola.

The incident is currently under investigation.