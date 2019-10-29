Search ongoing for missing Franklin County woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person report for 70-year-old Michelle Rae Majerus.

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday, in the area of Oak Street in Lanark Village wearing a white shirt and a tan ball cap.

FCSO says Majerus is possibly in the early stages of dementia and partially blind. Her phone and glasses were found inside her residence.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.

We have a crew on the way to assist in the search efforts and will bring updates as they become available.