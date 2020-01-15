Search is on for new manager of Panama City Beach Sports Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The search is on for the new General Manager of the Panama City Beach Sports Park. This happens as the current manager, JD Wood, received a job offer in Dallas.



Wood began working for the sports park in August of 2018, being largely responsible for the park’s success.



Sports Facilit Management, which is responsible for the parks day to day activities, is now searching for his replacement. They say they have big shoes to fill.



SFM expects the job hunt to be a nationwide search, looking for someone who can keep up with the park’s growth.



TDC Executive Director, Dan Rowe, believes this is a valuable position that shouldn’t take long to fill.



“We think that this is a premium position. You know probably one of the most plum jobs if you’re in a sports management business anywhere in the country because it’s a brand new park, there’s a lot going on and you get to live here. I mean so we think it won’t take long for us to fill it and we will get the right candidate,” Rowe said.



The job listing is now posted and can be viewed here: https://sportadvisory.applicantpro.com/jobs/1304136.html



SFM says they are looking for someone with at least 7 years of management experience.