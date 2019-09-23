Search for city manager continues in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama city beach moving full steam ahead in the search for a new city manager and on Monday, they met with the head hunter they hired.

The meeting gave the city council a look at what plan the head hunter, Colin Baezinger, has to get applicants and also how they plan to narrow them down.

The council also gave Baezinger a better vision to the type of person the city wants to hire.

“We want someone with some experience with a little bit larger city. We’re around 13,000 and if we can find someone that has experience of the assistant city manager or city manager or county manager with 3-5 years of experience, that’s just kind of what myself, I’m looking for,” said Phil Chester, City Councilman.

Looking at the time table, the council hopes to have the top five candidates visit the city in December and give them a chance to also meet residents.

Councilman Geoff McConnell says this step is vital to the hiring process.

“We have a responsibility to the community to make sure that we have a city that they’re proud to live and we have a responsibility to the employees that this is a place they’re happy to work in so we want to make sure that we have a candidate who’s got a good background and experience in a municipality that’s larger than ours to come in and bring our processes up to the next level,” McConnell said.

The council also talked about salary and say they’re unsure if they’ll increase the salary for the new hire. The council says this will depend on the experience of the person.

Current city manager, Mario Gisbert makes just under $143,000 a year.