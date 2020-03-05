Search continues for Fountain murder suspect

This morning the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for murder suspect Jason Jones.

Deputies say Jones is responsible for shooting two women in Fountain Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, deputies are providing extra patrol at Waller Elementary School throughout the school day.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the women was killed and the other was injured. A third person was found dead inside of a trailer that caught on fire on Suncrest Road.

Jones is 6-foot tall, has dark hair and a dark goatee. He was last seen in camouflage pants and no shirt.

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you seem him, call 911.

