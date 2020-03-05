Breaking News
SEARCH CONTINUES FOR FOUNTAIN MURDER SUSPECT
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Search continues for Fountain murder suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

This morning the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for murder suspect Jason Jones.

Deputies say Jones is responsible for shooting two women in Fountain Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, deputies are providing extra patrol at Waller Elementary School throughout the school day.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the women was killed and the other was injured. A third person was found dead inside of a trailer that caught on fire on Suncrest Road.

Jones is 6-foot tall, has dark hair and a dark goatee. He was last seen in camouflage pants and no shirt.

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you seem him, call 911.

We will have updates throughout the day Thursday here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Pence says task force pushing to expand testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pence says task force pushing to expand testing"

Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class"

Bay County Supervisor of elections talks mail in ballots amid health concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Supervisor of elections talks mail in ballots amid health concerns"

How Coronavirus is affecting travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Coronavirus is affecting travel"

Local career fair helps job seekers find employment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local career fair helps job seekers find employment"

Springfield murder update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield murder update"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.