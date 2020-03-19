Search and rescue underway for missing Navy dive student

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Navy and other first responders are searching for a Navy dive student who went missing during a training excercise.

“Around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, a student assigned to the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC) was reported missing during a routine training exercise,” officials wrote. “The student was participating in a surface swim in St. Andrew Bay when he was reported missing.”

They added that the training area is marked with buoys and maximum depth is 20 feet.

The Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, Coast Guard Station Panama City and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are participating in the search and rescue effort, officials said.

