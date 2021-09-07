Seagrove residents upset over possible new development

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Walton County, the possibility of new major development has residents upset.

Residents spoke out at a public meeting and told the developer how they felt on Tuesday.

Builder Wylie Hutchinson kicked the meeting off with an apology.

“We are sorry we took the trees out we wish we would have done it differently,” said Hutchinson.



In May, Seagrove residents were shocked to see several live oak trees removed without a permit.

At the meeting, they raised their voices in opposition to the future project.

“We’ve got to stop the development, we have got to stop these ginormous houses because it is not what Seagrove was, it’s not why I am here,” a local resident said.

The plans are to build 7 new lots that will hold 30 people each.

Seagrove residents said they already have trouble getting into their own driveways and the new development will create an even bigger traffic problem.

“Does anybody want more people on our beaches? on our roads? No, it’s not safe,” a local resident said.

One resident said it’s a safety threat with even more visitors coming in and out.

“We don’t need any more people this development is out of control,” a local resident said.

Walton County Planning Director Mac Carpenter did not attend the meeting.

Brad Davis a landscape architect said at the meeting that they will replant live oaks, palmettos, and magnolias in place of the ones they cut down.