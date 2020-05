PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Mark your calendars! Tickets for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival in Panama City Beach go on sale June 1st at midnight (central time).

Those planning the festival say attendees will get to enjoy the same lineup promised for the 2020 festival as well as the same schedule. This years festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The festival will be held April 21-25, 2021.

Tickets can be purchased on the festivals website. https://www.seabreezejazzfestival.com/