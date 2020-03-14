Seabreeze Jazz Festival postponed to 2021 after COVID-19 concerns

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s Seabreeze Jazz Festival is being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival organizers announcing Saturday that in an abundance of caution, they will be postponing the festival to April 21-25, 2021. The show will still take place at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater.

Organizers say they are planning to have the same 2020 scheduled lineup. All 2020 tickets, wristbands and lanyards will be honored for the same seating and events at the 2021 festival.

If unable to attend the 2021 dates, organizers will be giving out full refunds.