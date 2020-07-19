Sea turtle nest damaged in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday morning Emerald Coast Turtle Watch discovered a turtle nest that had been vandalized.

The nest was located on Okaloosa Island behind the Islander Condominiums. Around 5 a.m. wildlife officials found the nest with the stakes and signage knocked to the ground, and it appeared that someone tried to dig for the eggs.

The investigation is ongoing, but according to George gray the sea turtle coordinator in Okaloosa county, turtle eggs are very valuable and are sold illegally for high prices. He also said that catching criminals in the act is extremely difficult, but so important in protecting our wildlife.

“If you get caught. You have some hefty fines and possibly some hefty jail time. If that’s what it takes then that’s what need to do, we need to try our best to find the people who are doing this,” said Gray.

Sea turtles are protected by federal law, and Florida laws make it illegal to harm them or their offspring.