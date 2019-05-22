Sea Screamer staff pulls struggling swimmer from the water

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The popular local boat, the Sea Screamer, did more than just run trips on the gulf this weekend.

On Sunday, the boat's staff pulled a man from the water.

The boat's captain, Cody Redmond, said they were leaving for their 1 o'clock trip and as they were heading out of the pass, they saw two people struggling in the water.

Another boat picked up the woman and their staff was able to toss a life jacket and pull in the man.

Redmond said he doesn't feel like a hero. He said it's his job and every captain's job to look out for each other on the water.

"It's always a possibility when we're out there. You know, over the years, I and the other captains have had to pick up people and we're not the only boat company that picks people up. Everybody does it," said Redmond.

He said the man they pulled from the water was very thankful and Redmond said he would pull someone struggling from the water like that again in a heartbeat.

