Schooners hosts annual ‘Last Locals Christmas Party and Toy Drive’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Santa will be receiving a little bit of help this year from Schooners. The restaurant held their annual ‘Last Locals Christmas Party and Toy Drive’.



Residents gathered behind Schooners this evening for a holiday celebration, enjoying a bonfire, hot chocolate, s’mores and live music.



Santa also made an appearance with people of all ages lining up for pictures.



The beach was full of chairs and blankets as everyone shared laughs and enjoyed the night.



Schooners hosts the event each year, gathering truckloads of toys for deserving children.



Everyone in attendance got to enjoy a fun holiday event while contributing to a great cause.



“It goes to the Salvage Santa program. It’s a benefit for kids, for needy children. For getting them toys for Christmas. Everybody that came in brought a toy and it all goes to the Salvage Santa program,” said Joey Capo, a D.J.



Salvage Santa was created by Mike Jones, the district safety security chief who provides bikes and toys to needy kids in Bay County during the holidays.