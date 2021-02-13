Volunteers in Lynn Haven help clean up the Elementary school

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Local volunteers are looking to improve the overall environment of Lynn Haven Elementary. This year they began a cleanup effort around the campus to help beautify the area.

Many volunteers have been partnering with other organizations in the community for a clean up effort outside the elementary school. Planting flowers, spreading mulch, and growing trees are just some of the efforts going into this long-term project.

In order to improve the environment for students and staff of Lynn Haven Elementary, volunteers will be working around the campus for the next year. Anyone is allowed to come out and take part in the effort.

“If you were to have an opportunity to walk through the ground of the school and walk through the campus– you would just see tons of opportunity. Since Hurricane Michael., they have not had the resources here at the school to do as much maintenance here as they typically would do,” said Lynn Haven Garden Club President, Patricia Wood.

It will take place right outside of Lynn Haven Elementary, on the 2nd Saturday of each month, beginning at 9 am.