Two new Bay District School Board Members sworn in

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday marked the swearing-in of two new board members to Bay District Schools, and two returning school officials as well.

Former school board members, Ryan Neeves did not seek re-election, and Ginger Littleton retired.

Now newcomers Brenda Ruthven and Winston Chester are stepping into the positions.

The ceremony allowed the newly elected members to be sworn in with all of their family and friends in attendance.

Both Ruthven and Chester say things have already started off on the right foot.

“I am excited, it was a great moment in my life. So I am excited about the opportunity to get in here and work with this team and do what’s best for our young people and the teachers of Bay County,” said District 4 School Board Member, Winston Chester.

“I was a teacher for many years, and I have a lot to offer. I didn’t say a whole lot today (Tuesday), being the first day. But I want everyone to know, especially the teachers in this county, that they have a place to come to and make their wishes known. We are behind them 100%,” said District 2 School Board Member, Brenda Ruthven.

Both new board members say they are excited for what’s to come and for their future on the board.