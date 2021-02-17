Truancy on the rise for Bay District Students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Truancy, or staying away from school without good reason, has increased this school year. Bay District School officials said they are seeing more students missing school and part of that is attributed to COVID-19.

Bay District School leaders say there have been over 5,000 instances of either a student or staff member having to quarantine this school year.

The district’s Present Team helps to hold families accountable when their student misses class without a reason.

“Our team usually gets involved when we haven’t been able to locate the student, or maybe the students have concerns. Some of our team members are going to homes to make sure that they have materials that they need, possibly even helping parents with technology. Our main focus right now is that we have eyes and ears on every student.” said instructional specialist Jennifer Jennings.

School leaders are making sure that students have the materials they need when they are out of school.

“The moms, dads, aunts and uncles even are huge in getting these students in class and getting them an education,” said Bay District Schools Investigator Scott Frazier.

Some students that are absent repeatedly for no reason, can lead to other agencies stepping in.

“Part of the job that we really take seriously is trying to figure out if there are different agencies that need to be involved to help prevent some of these barriers from recurring,” said District social worker Kari Moseley.

“As a law enforcement officer, I have more resources that I can dig into to find some of these parents and people that are moving around,” Frazier said.

The Present Team visits 10 homes a week and often talk parents through some of their concerns.

“We try to relate to them on that level, as parents, and say these are the risks, these are the pros and cons, this is what has worked for us or has worked for other people.” said district Social worker Emily Fidler.

The school district wants parents to know that they are welcome to reach out to them directly whenever they need help.