The first all girls staff will lead the ROTC program at Arnold High School

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Thursday, the ROTC students at Arnold High School had a very special ceremony – the changing over of command.

This year was even more significant because for the first time the leadership will be an all girls staff.

This ceremony is a tradition in the military where the outgoing leaders turn the command over to the new leaders.

These three girls were chosen based on their leadership skills and commitment to the program.

Senior Naval Science Instructor Lieutenant Commander, Jim Coupse, said he has full confidence in these girls.

“That’s what’s important is they work together and make the team successful because you always look at the unit,” Coupse said. “That’s the most important thing. It’s not about self it’s about the unit and to make us successful those three females are going to do it.”

The girls will be leading around 140 students. Their new roles start now and will last until it’s time to do this ceremony again next year.

This was the first in person ceremony since before Hurricane Michael.