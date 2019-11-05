Tentative agreement reached between Bay District Schools and the Association of Bay County Educators

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After months of negotiations, Bay District Schools and the Association of Bay County Educators have reached a tentative settlement in this year’s contract negotiations.

Under the agreement, teachers will receive a three percent raise this year, a three percent raise next year, and a one-time bonus of $500 to $1,500, depending on employment status.

In addition, the district and union settled on an extra day of bereavement leave, increasing it from from one day to two days and three non-student days for Professional Learning Communities to meet for data disaggregation and standards-based planning for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 school years.

District Director of Communications Sharon Michalik who serves as a member of the district’s bargaining team says, “We know this has been an incredibly difficult year for our teachers and we sincerely appreciate all they do for our students.” She added, “If the state had allocated more money for teacher raises, the School Board would certainly have liked to have offered more,” noting that the three percent increase was driven in large part by the limits of a 1.79 percent increase in the base student allocation, which is the district’s base funding from the state.

The contract proposal will now be presented to union membership and board members. If ratified by the union and approved by the board, the contract will go into effect immediately, with the district hoping to distribute bonus checks before the holidays.

The district will meet with the Bay Educational Support Personnel Association on Tuesday.

