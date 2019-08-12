Teachers learn to ‘Stop the Bleed’ in wake of school shootings

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — This summer, teachers prepared for the worst.

‘Stop the Bleed’ training is a recommendation from the Parkland Commission and teaches people how to stop a gunshot or stab wound from bleeding.

“What’s on the list of things we can do to better protect our children? This is just one of those boxes we check and we’re going to continue to do more and more things to do. Whatever we can to protect all of our children and teachers however we need to do it,” said Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

The training brings more first responders within the schools.

Lieutenant Mike Renaldo with BDS Police said, “If it’s a stab wound or a gunshot wound, pretty much everything we have here, we can stop the bleeding at least well enough until EMS can get there.”

Renaldo says it only takes minutes for a person to bleed to death.

He said, “We’re going to be the first one on the scene and that’s going to be us to go ahead and stop that bleeding because it only takes three to six minutes for a body to bleed out and after that, there’s no going back. So if you can get to them in the first three minutes to stop that bleeding, you have a good chance of saving their life until they get transported.”

Husfelt says while they hope it’s never needed, it’s better to have it and not need than the other way around.

“We just think it’s important all of our personnel know as much as they can in any kind of emergency situation they get into and so we learned a lot on the tragedies that happened around the country that that’s one of the skills that could’ve saved lives,” said Husfelt.

Through the training, Husfelt says they’ve received positive feedback.

“I can’t thank all those who’ve been doing the training and those that received the training enough. We believe it’s very, very important to continue to learn more and more as we go through each school year.”

Each school within the district is equipped with gauze and tourniquets.

Renaldo says they have a few more schools to get trained but should be completed very soon.

The funding and kits were funded through the Florida Department of Health (FDOH).

To learn more about the program by FDOH, click here.