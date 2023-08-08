BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s official, Mark McQueen is the new Superintendent of Bay District Schools.

McQueen took the oath of office at Tuesday’s school board meeting. He replaces Bill Husfelt who retired early effective July 31st.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed McQueen late last month to complete the rest of Husfelt’s term.

Family, friends, and many local and state officials attended the ceremony. With school starting soon, McQueen is ready for the new challenge.

“What I want to do as a superintendent is elevate the education opportunities here in Bay County and have higher expectations of performance, Certainly, I’m looking at a myriad of different opportunities for how we’re going to do that,” McQueen said. “Certainly one area we’re going to focus on is reading and really intensify the reading dimension within the Bay District school system.”

“We look forward to working with him as it relates to our children, we’re very much concerned about high-quality education for all of our children and so we look forward to working with them to ensure that there is high-quality education for all of the children in Bay County,” Bay County NAACP President Rufus Wood said.

School will begin on Thursday.