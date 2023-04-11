BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The House and Senate are halfway through the session and two pieces of legislation that have been discussed will impact schools.

The people responsible for Bay District School’s finances said they probably won’t notice the effects of these new laws this year but they expect to see an impact next year.

“These bills could and probably will affect the way we’re funded,” BDS Chief Financial Officer Jim Loyed said. “Not necessarily decreasing or increasing, it’s just a different methodology than we’ve done in the past so I wanted them to be aware of it.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed house bill one into law on March 27th. Part of the sweeping education reform bill will make universal vouchers available to all public school students.

“Gives vouchers to private schools and homeschoolers and we don’t really expect a big change here locally next year, now, several years down the road, it could affect our enrollment,” Loyed said.

The vouchers will make private schools affordable to families that previously could not have paid the tuition. That could mean a decrease in public school enrollment.

“I mean, that’s a potential and so I suspect that’s why it’s out there is to foster competition, which should have improvement within our system,” Loyed said.

The second bill, which has not reached DeSantis’ desk, would change school district funding formulas. Instead of separating funding into different categories, the state will give districts a lump sum.

“Just roll those dollars into one allocation, now, the requirements to spend the money for, safe schools and for structural materials are still there, it’s just when we receive it, from the state, it won’t be segregated out,” Loyed said.

Loyed wants to make sure school board members understand the impacts of the two bills.

“There’s a term in there called base student allocation, that’s our base funding for students, and I’ve always told the board, watch base student allocation, watch that number,” Loyed said. “It’s going to look a little bit different so it’ll look like a large number this year because we’re rolling a lot of things into that base student allocation so I was just cautioning them that if there’s a 30% increase in base student allocation, there are some other numbers that are there in that number.”

They’re just getting started on next year’s budget. Loyed said this is what he calls budget season. The tentative budget is due in July.