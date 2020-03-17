Spring Break Bay Base sites closing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials announced they are closing their Spring Break Bay Base cluster sites after recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The direction from the CDC prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

With this, officials have chosen to close their Spring Break Bay Base cluster sites on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

This means there will be no Bay Base Thursday or Friday of Spring Break and Bay Base will remain closed until our schools reopen and the district receives further guidance.  

