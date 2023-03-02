SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Southport Elementary School held its annual celebration of learning event.

The event is intended to educate students through in-person experiences.

Twenty-eight different businesses and emergency personnel attended the event, each taught students different skills.

“Well, we went to go see horses,” Southport Elementary student Dlakeli Ann Anderson said. “We went fishing, and we got to how you should always wear your buckle, seat belt.”

Southport Elementary Principal Todd Harless said the event is also a time for students to get to know their community leaders.

“A lot of times, you know, they may see that that police car speeding down the road, the lights on and, you know, they see the fire truck going down,” Harless said. “You’re heading towards a fire. You know, this gives our kids an opportunity to meet those heroes. The guys and and and gals that are doing what they’re doing for our community and get to see them up close because when we’re in elementary school, you know, those are our superheroes.”

Some of this year’s fan favorites were Tarpon Dock’s fishing simulator and Florida Highway Patrol’s seat belt simulator.

“They show this truck, and it had three dummies in it,” Anderson said. “And then one dummy was buckled and the two other ones weren’t so they fell out of the truck.”

Harless said many of the skills students learned at the event with stay with them for life.