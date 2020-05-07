Several buildings being demolished at Springfield Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael damaged many schools in the area, some were hit harder than others.

Springfield Elementary was closed after the storm, and its students were moved to other campuses.

After another evaluation by FEMA, additional buildings are being demolished.

With major damage to the school itself and homes in the area, families were forced to move elsewhere–leaving a smaller population on that campus.

“For the time being, it’s going to remain closed,” said Bay District Schools’ Director of Facilities, Lee Walters.

With several of the buildings destroyed by the storm, now some of the older ones are being taken down,some dating back to the 70’s.

“We’ve got three buildings that FEMA has agreed with us were beyond repair, so we’re in the process of taking those buildings down,” said Walters.

School leaders have not yet determined what will become of the facility.

“We will look toward the future. I wouldn’t be surprised as you know this campus is also next to Everett Middle School, don’t be surprised if in years to come there’s a K-8 this site. It could run more efficiently, and include all aspects of security and perimeter security,” said Walters.

In the meantime, the work begins to clean up the destruction and damage.

“They’ll be done in about two weeks because I’ve got to clean up the site and then rake it and bring in clean field dirt to clean the surface out. You can’t leave debris and so forth on the ground when they’re done,” said Walters.

The facilities director says as students return to the area, they will then revisit the idea of repopulating Springfield Elementary.