Schools could implement panic button security systems

Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Thursday’s Gulf District School Board meeting, there was discussion of implementing an alarm button system at each of the schools in the county.

The system is made possible by a C.O.P.S. Grant. Gulf District School staff have from now till April 8th to apply for the grant.

The alarm button system is called Cente GIX and would be 75% covered by the grant.

The panic button system would be under staff and administration badges.

“If you have a situation, a teacher in a classroom, and it’s just local within the school you mash the button three times and of course everyone will be alerted and it shows where the alert comes from and the principal and the SRO and everybody would handle that,” said Duane Mcfarland, Director of Safety and Security for the district. “But if it was a major situation you could keep mashing it to the point that it starts vibrating and then there would be a lockdown triggered through everyone’s computer.”

The idea is still being discussed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Port St. Joe getting new police cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port St. Joe getting new police cars"

Santa Rosa Golf Club being renovated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa Rosa Golf Club being renovated"

Gulf County Schools might be getting alarm button system

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf County Schools might be getting alarm button system"

GCSC Foundation Scholarships open for applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC Foundation Scholarships open for applications"

Dillard's to host Fit For The Cure Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dillard's to host Fit For The Cure Event"

Coronavirus Roundtable

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Roundtable"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.