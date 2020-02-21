Schools could implement panic button security systems

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Thursday’s Gulf District School Board meeting, there was discussion of implementing an alarm button system at each of the schools in the county.

The system is made possible by a C.O.P.S. Grant. Gulf District School staff have from now till April 8th to apply for the grant.

The alarm button system is called Cente GIX and would be 75% covered by the grant.

The panic button system would be under staff and administration badges.

“If you have a situation, a teacher in a classroom, and it’s just local within the school you mash the button three times and of course everyone will be alerted and it shows where the alert comes from and the principal and the SRO and everybody would handle that,” said Duane Mcfarland, Director of Safety and Security for the district. “But if it was a major situation you could keep mashing it to the point that it starts vibrating and then there would be a lockdown triggered through everyone’s computer.”

The idea is still being discussed.