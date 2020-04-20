Schools across the Panhandle discuss graduation plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — School officials are doing what they can to salvage some events, now that they know students won’t be returning to class this year.

Many administrators are focusing on plans to honor their seniors who are graduating. They say they want to make this a graduation the 2020 class members will remember.

Each school district faces unique challenges created by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But Panhandle Superintendents agree they want to honor their students, no matter how long it might take.

“I want them to get everything they deserve to get because they waited for such a time as this, and I’ll never get another graduation,” said Superintendent of Walton County Schools, Russell Hughes.

Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt is asking each high school principal to meet with student leaders to devise a graduation plan by Wednesday.

“We want each school to have the opportunity to have the same kind of graduation, we want to be fair and we want to have an appropriate ceremony that is fair and appropriate for the students,” said Bay District Superintendent, Bill Husfelt.

If all principals decide to do a virtual graduation, all high schools will use one universal platform.

The district is also planning to showcase the seniors of Bay District across the county.

“The video sign boards across the county, we’re going to have pictures of all seniors run on those for us approximately four weeks,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

Other superintendents say they also want to do right by their seniors.

“I do feel very sad for our seniors, but we’re going to come up with a way that we can highlight their accomplishments, we’re gonna find away that they can graduate. Be it virtually or next year, whatever,” said Superintendent Hughes.

“As soon as we can start large gatherings again and start to have those big assemblies, I want to plan a graduation, whether it’s in June, July, August, whenever,” said Jackson County Superintendent, Larry Moore.

Bay District Schools will announce the final graduation plans Wednesday afternoon.