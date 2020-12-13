School Resource Officer receives life saving award

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One Bay District Resource Officer is being recognized as a hero, after saving a choking student.

School officials with St. Andrew’s School at Oakland Terrace saID one student was choking during lunchtime when Officer Ryan Hildebrandt was called in to help.

They say the child was choking and motioning that he could not get any air or speak whatsoever. That’s when officer Hildebrandt said his training kicked in and his automatic response was to perform life-saving techniques.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Hildebrandt was recognized and received the district-wide lifesaving award.

“I administered first aid, got it cleared out as soon as I could. He was then out talking so I knew he was okay. We got his airway cleared, and then we got him checked out with the nurse as quick as we could,” said Hildenbrandt.

Officer Hildebrandt has been with the St. Andrew’s School for 3 years now and before that was a sergeant with the Panama City Police Department.

He said it is an honor and blessing to be recognized.