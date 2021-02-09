School leaders discuss re-zoning of neighborhoods for new beach school

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School leaders hosted a public forum in an effort to hear from parents about rezoning different areas to the new beach school.

Walsingham Academy will be opening on August 10th to Preschoolers through 2nd Graders, and a majority of them will be moving from other schools.

Rezoning to Walsingham Academy will bring in students from different areas of Panama City Beach, including any new housing complexes coming to the Breakfast Point Community.

“Any new further development from this point forward, exclusive from the ones under construction right now, will be zoned for the new school. Wood Lawn will be impacted, it will be closer to the new school than it is to Breakfast Point so it will be zoned in that area,” said Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt.

Plus with two or three new apartment complexes being built on Back Beach Road. They expect an influx of students to be in attendance on the first day.

“We’ll probably end up with a couple hundred, maybe 300 because we’re putting all the Pre-K there. It will be a gradual growth process because we are starting so small with just Pre-K through 2nd Grade,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

The principal of Walsingham Academy, Amy Harvey says she is excited for what’s to come.

“Getting to chose how we do things, inviting the beach community to be part of a brand new startup is going to be very exciting,” said Harvey.

There will be choices for parents that are concerned.

“We’ll go through our regular/ normal school choice process which will be coming up in a month or so. Parents will be able to go through that process like they always have. They will be able to say ‘I would rather my child have the opportunity for my child to go to school a or school b’ and then we’ll go through that. As long as there’s room, I mean we’ve been very accomodating to parents,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

From here, the current zoning map will be recommended to the school board and will be voted on in the coming weeks.