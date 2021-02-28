School district begins Julio’s Cereal Challenge to honor beloved friend’s memory

Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After well-known Chartwell’s Resident District Manager, Julio Narvaez unexpectedly passed earlier this month, the district is looking to honor his memory in a special way.

School leaders say the two things he cherished most were food and children, therefore the district decided to host Julio’s Cereal Challenge to celebrate him. 

The district announced that this cereal challenge will take place at each school in the district. Every school will collect as many full-size size cereal boxes as they can for the month of March.

The elementary schools will all be in competition to raise the most boxes they can.

The district even anticipates having a cereal tracker on their website to see where each school is at in the competition.

Spokeswoman for Bay District Schools, Sharon Michalik says the winner of the elementary schools is in for a big celebration.

“We will set up all the cereal boxes like dominos. We will get the high school STEM students to design and engineer the course. We’re hoping it will do like dominos do and split and go up and down things and all kinds of exciting stuff like that. Were going to have that event and live stream it so that all the students that collected can participate.” said Michalik.

All of the cereal collected will go to the Blessings in a Backpack program and other area food banks in Julio’s memory.

The collecting will officially begin on Monday, March 1st across the district and anyone is able to drop off cereal to whichever school they please.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Bay County woman turns 100 years old!

A head-on collision leaves one Blountstown teen dead

FHP looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident

Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Miramar Beach

Ponce de Leon community celebrates Lady Pirates on their 1A State Championship

Alignment Bay Fills the Fridge

More Local News

Don't Miss