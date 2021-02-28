School district begins Julio’s Cereal Challenge to honor beloved friend’s memory

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After well-known Chartwell’s Resident District Manager, Julio Narvaez unexpectedly passed earlier this month, the district is looking to honor his memory in a special way.

School leaders say the two things he cherished most were food and children, therefore the district decided to host Julio’s Cereal Challenge to celebrate him.

The district announced that this cereal challenge will take place at each school in the district. Every school will collect as many full-size size cereal boxes as they can for the month of March.

The elementary schools will all be in competition to raise the most boxes they can.

The district even anticipates having a cereal tracker on their website to see where each school is at in the competition.

Spokeswoman for Bay District Schools, Sharon Michalik says the winner of the elementary schools is in for a big celebration.

“We will set up all the cereal boxes like dominos. We will get the high school STEM students to design and engineer the course. We’re hoping it will do like dominos do and split and go up and down things and all kinds of exciting stuff like that. Were going to have that event and live stream it so that all the students that collected can participate.” said Michalik.

All of the cereal collected will go to the Blessings in a Backpack program and other area food banks in Julio’s memory.

The collecting will officially begin on Monday, March 1st across the district and anyone is able to drop off cereal to whichever school they please.