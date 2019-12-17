Lightning strike closes high school as heavy weather moves through

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School’s says Central High School is closed early Tuesday after a lightning strike took out the building’s power.

The district’s social media account said all students are safe but must be picked up at this time.

Severe weather moved through the Panhandle Tuesday morning causing some flooding and wind damage. A confirmed tornado touched down near Graceville at about 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of the Panhandle until 1 p.m.

