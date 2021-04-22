School Board Chairman Steve Moss promises to donate half of salary to teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School Board Chairman, Steve Moss is once again offering to help local teachers.

He wants to donate half his salary for the 2021-2022 school year, after the school district’s tax referendum failed to pass this week.

When Steve Moss first ran for school board in 2010, he promised, if elected, he would donate half of his salary to the Bay Education Foundation.

The pledge heavily discussed on his campaign’s Facebook page. Most remember the promise, but not the limits.

Moss says he promised to donate half of that first-year $32,000 salary, but not every year.

“I worked with the Bay Education Foundation, and we agreed that it’s going to be over three years, spread out. And if you look at the figures, not only did I give half of my salary, I almost gave my entire salary for that first year on that pro-rated basis. So I was able to do more than I originally pledged, which is great.” said Moss.

According to records Moss produced for News 13, he paid $1,900 dollars in 2011, $11,000 in 2012, and $6,100 hundred in 2013, close to $20,000 total.

Flash forward 10 years, and Moss is promising to do it again after voters soundly defeated the school district’s referendum to raise property taxes to raise teacher salaries.

Half of Moss’s current salary will be around $19,000.

“Is it going to be life-changing? Maybe not. But it at least might buy them dinner or something for their classroom, or something that they might need.” said Moss.

Moss said this time he’s going to pay the total pledge in one year, instead of three.

“I’m sure they will appreciate it. It’s a way for me to put my money where my mouth is to donate that back to them and to tell them thank you,” said Moss.

He’s still working out the details as to how the money will be distributed to teachers.