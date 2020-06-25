Scholarship opportunity available for graduating seniors

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools and Chautauqua Academy are partnering with AmeriCorps and FEMA to provide a special opportunity for seniors here in the Panhandle.

Students can apply to this special program and receive many different benefits and service opportunities.

Students who apply and are accepted can receive a number of things, including travel opportunities, medical insurance as well as a living allowance whether they leave Bay County or not.

The range of job opportunities is full spectrum.

“Anything kind of thing you could think of, anything from engineering, from it, health and human services type jobs,” said Bay High Assistant Principal, Kris Palfrey.

This program is a nationwide opportunity for seniors to get involved in after they graduate.

“17-year-olds can begin the paperwork, then you’re 18 to 24 to do the job I can only have like a two year commitment,” said Director of Chautauqua, Cynthia Mccauley.

Carissa Boston who works as a paraprofessional at Chautauqua participated in the program when she turned 18. She says it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Absolutely, but definitely helped me and I think it will help many people.” said Boston.

It also offers scholarship opportunities.

“You get $6000 for each year of service. Also colleges across the country to honor the service by matching. Each year they could earn a scholarship of $12,000 total,” aid Mccauley.

Students can use this program as a stepping stone to college and gain experience in a variety of career fields.

“That chance, to be college, found an opportunity to gain experience, the foot in the door for environmental science, health sciences, carpentry engineer in whatever the case may be,” said Senior Class Sponsor, Logan Flint.

The application process is 5 questions long. The link to apply is below.

https://vipnccc.com