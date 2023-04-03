PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly 100 people came out to celebrate a long-time Bay District Schools employee’s retirement Monday afternoon.

Deputy Superintendent Sandra Davis has worked for the district in various roles for 58 and a half years.

School officials believe she’s the longest-serving employee in the district’s history.

Davis started as a student employee and spent time as the secretary to Merritt Brown Sr., before rising up the ranks.

She went on to become a teacher, principal, and administrator.

Davis counts Brown and Lucille Moore among her mentors. She said she was touched by the former students at Monday’s celebration who expressed their gratitude.

“I’ve been very blessed to have an impact on the community, and to hear them speak today, it touches your heart to know that, “Davis said. “That’s what teaching is all about. We’re able to share the information we have and that we help the community and by doing that, they help others and so it continues.”

Davis’ last day is Friday, but she’ll officially retire on June 30.